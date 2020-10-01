Vatican Officials Cut Budget Deficit Prior to Pandemic

ROME—The Holy See cut its budget deficit for 2019, reducing the financial pressures from previous investment losses, but the pandemic and its economic fallout pose new challenges for the headquarters of the Catholic Church.

The Holy See, in a summary statement on its finances published on Thursday, said its deficit last year was €11 million, equivalent to $12.9 million, on a budget with €318 million of expenses. The improved performance of financial investments helped reduce the shortfall from €75 million in 2018, a level that prompted Pope Francis last year to demand urgent corrective measures.

However, 2020 is set to be another financially challenging year for the Holy See, because of reduced income from tourism, donations and commercial real estate. One Vatican official familiar with the matter estimates the budget deficit in 2020 will be at least €40 million.

The Holy See consists of the central administration of the Catholic Church in Rome and the papal diplomatic network around the world. It is separate from Vatican City, the sovereign territory in Italy ruled by the pope.

Vatican City rarely runs a deficit but is likely to do so for 2020, since its largest source of income is the Vatican Museums, whose net annual revenue often exceeds €40 million but attendance has significantly diminished this year because of the pandemic.