vc-appointment:-university-of-ibadan-staff-protest-alleged-imposition-of-candidates

Some workers at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State on Wednesday protested the selection process for the position of Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The tenure of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, ends in November this year.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how 18 candidates are jostling to succeed the incumbent Vice-Chancellor and the attendant controversies this has generated.

The new Vice-Chancellor is expected to assume office in December.

On Wednesday, our correspondent learnt that six candidates had been shortlisted.

The shortlisted candidates are Abideen Aderinto from Department of Sociology; Babatunde Salako, a former Provost, College of Medicine and Kayode Adebowale, the incumbent Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics).

The rest are, Olusegun Ademowo, Olatunde Farombi and Femi Mimiko, a younger brother to Segun Mimiko, a former Governor of Ondo State.

PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday learnt that a five-man panel has been constituted to pick one out of the six shortlisted candidates.

The panel consists of Joshua Waklek (Chairman of Council) Ben Okoronkwo, Uchenna Uba, Ezekiel Ayoola and Peter Olapegba.

Protests

Meanwhile, some staff of the institution on Wednesday protested against what they termed as ‘imposition’ of some candidates for the position.

The staff included members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

The protest which started peacefully, eventually led to the closure of the institution’s gates.

Some of the protesters specifically protested against the planned ‘imposition’ of Mr Adebowale, the incumbent deputy vice-chancellor.

The workers, who carried various placards conveying their anger, later blocked all the entry and exit points into the institution.

The Director of Public Communications of the institution, Olatunji Oladejo, when contacted confirmed the protest.

He, however, said the position has an appointment process.

“It is an appointment process. They have the right to protest, he said. “They have right to protest. It is an appointment process. I cannot say that, that is the reason why they closed the gates.”

When asked about the alleged imposition, Mr Oladejo said the selection process “is not an individual work.”

“I am not aware of that. I am not aware of imposition. It is the council that will decide. It is the council and the selection board comprising five members. They are the one(s) to decide.

“So it is not an individual thing. So, that they want to impose, I am not aware of that.

“The SSANU, NASU and other unions have decided to lock the gates. I don’t why they locked the gates.”