VC to ASUU: save education sector from collapse

Damola Kola-Dare

VICE-Chancellor, Ekiti State University (EKSU) Prof. Edward Olanipekun has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to be relentless in its struggle to save the education sector from total collapse.

He spoke in Ilorin at the presentation of a book in honour of the late Prof. Efurosibina Adegbija, a former Dean of Faculty of Arts, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

The book is entitled: “Pragmatics, Linguistics, Language and Literature: Essays in honour of Efurosibina Adegbija.”

Olanipekun, who reiterated the importance of education as a crucial driver of the economy, urged the government not to shirk its responsibility to adequately fund education as a result of the economic situation of the country caused by the coronavirus.

He, however, called on academics across the country to remain focused in their resolve towards the repositioning of education.

He said: “Let us be more resolute in our bid to save the educational system from total collapse. Let us continue to offer useful and realistic advice to the government at all levels on the revitalisation of the entire educational system.

“As a body of academics, professionals and researchers, ASUU is the hope of Nigerians. Let us remain more united than ever to ensure that the educational system survives the human-induced hazards.

“Let us continue to pursue the welfare of our members without giving in to any form of intimidation from whatever quarter.”

Olanipekun also praised the late Adegbija for his commitment to duty and doggedness during ASUU struggle against oppression in UNILORIN.

While also lauding the late don, one of the editors of the book, Dr. Taiwo Oloruntoba-Oju, described the book as serving the twin purpose of celebrating Adegbija’s exemplary scholarship and the ideals of truth, justice and humanity that he lived and died for.

Dignitaries at the event included Prof. Akin Odebunmi, President, Pragmatic Association of Nigeria,Prof.Abdulrasheed Adeoye, Dean Faculty of Arts, UNILORIN, Prof. Ade Adejum, Zonal Coordinator, ASUU Ibadan representative of Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi,ASUU President, Dr. Mosiforeba Adegbija,widow of the late don.