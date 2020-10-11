Vee: I see a bright future for myself and Neo

By Gbenga Bada

ONE of the five finalists of the BBNaija Lockdown, Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeyele, has disclosed that she sees a bright future for herself and fellow finalist, Neo.

In a hearty conversation with The Nation, Vee said she sees a bright future for their relationship but she’s unsure if Neo is ready for the commitment.

“I saw Neo more than a friend, in fact, I saw a very bright future for me and Neo in our relationship but the only issue I have is I wasn’t sure if he was ready and I still am not sure if he was ready because I want him to be 100%, I want him to first forget or sort his past relationships before we decide to start this relationship because our lives are now different and I want to be sure if he’s able to handle that or I can handle that,” she said.

Continuing, Vee said the next step for her after the reality show is giving the music all her attention and energy. “The next step for me is music and it has always been the foundation of who I am and now that I have the platform, I will be pushing out my music and I’m just going to try, I don’t know unless I try and between now and two weeks, I should push out my video. Apart from that, I will be doing more humanitarian work.”

Vee also hinted that she intends to invest in her mum’s business and see the growth of her investment.