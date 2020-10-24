venezuelan-opposition-leader-leopoldo-lopez-escapes-venezuela,-opposition-officials-say

BOGOTA, Colombia—Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, a former political prisoner and prominent leader in the movement to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro’s authoritarian regime, has fled Venezuela, top officials in the opposition said Saturday.

The 49-year-old, a mentor to U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido and a conduit to U.S. officials seeking to remove Mr. Maduro from power, had been holed up in the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas since fleeing house arrest during what turned out to be a short-lived, failed coup in April 2019.

“He’s out and he’s safe,” one person close to Mr. Lopez said. Another person close to the opposition leader said that he had left the country but didn’t confirm if he had entered neighboring Colombia, a hotbed of opposition activity.