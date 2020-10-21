Veteran Actress, Ada Ameh Loses Only Child

Lovely Nigerian actress and comedienne, Ada Ameh, revealed that she recently lost her only child, Aladi Godgifts Ameh, to the cold hands of death.

Announcing the news of her daughter’s passing, Ada Ameh took to her official Instagram page, asking her fans and followers to pray with her.

It was gathered that her daughter passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, however, the cause of her death is not known.

She lamented why her daughter chose to leave her at this time and how she was supposed to cope with her daughter’s absence. She noted that she will be strong, adding that God has to help her.

It would be recalled that Ada Ameh said she had her daughter at the age of 14 and she would never regret it.

“I can never regret having my child. God forbid! The truth is that the ways of God is so different from the ways of man. Just imagine me as this age and I am not married and don’t have a child. I am not saying marriage is the ultimate but we both know what I am talking about. I am a feminist but I’m not that type that would not love to have a man. Being a feminist doesn’t mean that there should be a man. If you are Christian you should that submitting yourself to your man doesn’t make you a fool. It dosen’t mean, I don’t have my own mind,” Ada Ameh said.

Photo of Ada’s daughter:

