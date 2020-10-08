VIDEO: 25 houses, 16 lockup shops razed in Lagos gas explosion

By Bose Adelaja

A gas explosion has reportedly occurred in Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 5.45 am.

Eyewitnesses’ said the incident has resulted in panic as residents scamper for safety.

The details of the incident could not be ascertained at press time.

At press time, emergency responders were yet to arrive the scene.

Vanguard News

