[video]-3-dead,-one-injured-as-truck-crashes-into-bus-on-lagos-ibadan-expressway

By Bose Adelaja

A granite-laden truck that reportedly crashed into a Mazda bus on Friday on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in an accident has left three people dead, with one injured.

Youths in the area also prevented law enforcement agents from towing the accidented truck away, insisting it must be set ablaze.

The incident occurred at about 8.45p,m. at Lotto, Ogun State axis, inbound Lagos.

According to eyewitnesses, the Iveco truck with number plates AAB 458 ZY, was travelling on a slow lane, while the white-coloured Mazda with number plates XY 660 EKY, was on the fast lane, when suddenly the truck lost control and crushed the bus from the rear.

Immediately, the bus was said to.have fallen sideways while the truck skidded, discharging its contents on the bus, which led to the death of three of the bus’ occupants— all males— while another was rescued and taken to a hospital.

It was gathered that men of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, and other responders who were at the scene have deposited the bodies at Idera Hospital morgue in Sagamu.

Meanwhile, a mob action was prevented when some youths prevented the truck from being towed away, insisting it must be set ablaze.

Law enforcement agents were said to have calmed frayed nerves. The accidented vehicles were in the custody of the Divisional Police Officer.

TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, has since commiserated with the affected families and urged truck drivers to carry out proper maintenance on their vehicles and avoid overloading of same.

