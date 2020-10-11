VIDEO: 6 die, 10 rescued as three storey building collapses in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Six persons were Sunday, recovered dead while ten others were rescued at the scene of a partially collapsed three-storey building at No 62, Do Street, Obalende Lagos Island.

The collapsed building was said to be under construction when it partially caved in at about 5.40 pm.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said the cause of the incident could not be ascertained at press time but efforts were ongoing to towards salvaging the situation.

As at 6.43 pm, a total number of eight people (all males) who were supposedly artisans at the construction site were rescued and quickly transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attention by emergency responders.

As at 7.05 pm, two additional bodies were recovered while two additional persons were rescued at the scene of the collapsed building.at at No, 60 Odo Street, Obalende, Lagos Island.

This brings the total number of fatalities to six and casualties to 10.

Out of the 10 casualties, five were treated with minor injuries while others were severely injured but transferred to hospital.

The six fatalities were five men and a woman.

