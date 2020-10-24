video:-angry-taraba-residents-break-open-warehouse-storing-covid-19-palliatives

Residents loot a warehouse containing COVID-19 palliatives in Taraba State on October 24, 2020.

Angry residents in Taraba State on Saturday broke open a warehouse containing COVID-19 palliatives donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), and the Victims Support Funds (VSF).

The warehouse is located at the Veterinary Clinic opposite the secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jalingo, the state capital.

Despite the quick arrival of security operatives at the scene, they watched helplessly as residents carted away items kept at the warehouse to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Some of the residents told Channels Television that they took the action knowing that it was the current trend in the country.

As of the time of filing this report, the state government has yet to react or issue a statement on measures taken to prevent a reoccurrence of such an incident.

However, there are reports that a stampede took place at the scene with no confirmed figure of casualties.

Watch the video below: