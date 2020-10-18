VIDEO: Don’t forget why you are marching, Flavour tells #EndSARS Protesters

Chinedu Okoli, better known as Flavour has told #EndSARS protesters, on Sunday to remember why they are out there marching on the streets.
Flavour who led a massive protest in Enugu urged the protesters to be united in their struggle against tyranny.
