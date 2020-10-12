VIDEO: #EndSARS protesters block headquarters of Cross River Police command in Calabar

EndSARS protesters have on Monday, blocked the headquarters of Cross River State Police Command, Diamond Hill, in Calabar in continuation for the scrapping of a popular police unit, The Special Anti- Robbery Squad, SARS.
