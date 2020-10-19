Daily News

VIDEO: #ENDSARS protesters block Lagos-Abeokuta road

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Discussion about this post

#BBNAIJA LOCKDOWN EDITION

#EndSARS: Protesters defy security heavy military presence, continue demonstrations in Abuja

Previous article

#ENDSARS: Hoodlums attack, injure RRS operatives in Lagos

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News