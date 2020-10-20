video:-#endsars-protesters-defy-curfew,-shield-police-in-alausa

#EndSARS protesters in the Alausa area of Lagos have continued to gather around the governor’s office despite the curfew imposed by the state government.

This comes hours after the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced a 24-hour curfew from 4pm on Tuesday.

While residents are expected to comply with the directive, the youths have defied the curfew to continue their demonstration against police brutality and other issues in the country.

In the course of the demonstration, the protest was thrown into a frenzy when the protesters sighted three patrol vehicles of ‘Operation MESA’ approaching them.

The operation, which is commonly known as ‘OP MESA’, is a joint internal security operational platform made up of the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

As they come closer, the military personnel on the vans hailed the protesters, who in turn gathered around the patrol vehicles in a show of friendliness.

Down the road, some police patrol vehicles were also parked as police personnel mounted a security spot in the area.

In a show of support, some of the protesters also formed a human shield against possible attacks from unruly demonstrators.

