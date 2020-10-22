VIDEO: #EndSARS: We will kill to defend ourselves – Police officers

Some Nigerian police officers, in a Twitter video, have said they can no longer be the victims while hoodlums continue to attack police stations.

The officers, who are of the Ughelli Area Command, Delta State, South-South Nigeria, said they were ready to “kill” in order to defend themselves.

“Stop (the) killing of police (officers). Enough is enough. Stop burning police stations,” one of the officers said, as they jogged back to their station, in the 2:20 minutes video.

Some of the officers were armed.

“They have killed our people enough, the police are human beings. We are tired. We are ready to (go to) any length. We will kill…”

The police repelled some hoodlums who attempted to burn down a police station, the officer in the video said.

He said the Inspector-General of Police has given them “order.”

“We killed them, we will kill them. We will wait for them, enough is enough,” the unidentified officer repeatedly said, sounding agitated.

The police spokesperson in Delta State, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday afternoon that she has seen the video.

She said the officers were “trying to protect” their barracks from attack.

Ms Onovwakpoyeya confirmed that an attempt was made by hoodlums on Wednesday night to attack police stations in Asaba.

Apart from the burning down of the Federal Road Safety Corps office, the state has been calm, she said.

The Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, declared a 48-hour curfew in the state to curtail further destruction of properties.

“My dear people of Delta State, it has become necessary for me to address you following the unfortunate turn of events in our nation,” Mr Okowa said in a state-wide broadcast.

“In all my communications with you in the last two weeks, I have consistently maintained that the #EndSARS protest is a laudable one that has drawn national attention and outcry to the brutalities Nigerians, particularly the youths, have endured in the hands of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

“I commend our youths for rising to the occasion and organising themselves in such an impressive and spectacular fashion.

“The nation heard your voices loud and clear, and all that now remains is for both the National and sub-national governments to take appropriate remedial measures, which includes embarking on total and comprehensive reform of the Nigerian Police and our governance systems.

“Unfortunately, unlike what we are seeing in the last two weeks, cases of arson, looting and other violent conducts have crept in.

“It does appear that the #ENDSARS protest has been hijacked by some misguided and opportunistic elements. This sad situation threatens to plunge the state into chaos and anarchy.

“It is a clear and present danger that we must stop from happening; only last night, some government buildings were burnt in Asaba,” the governor said.

The #EndSARS protests, which began nearly two weeks ago, seek an end to police brutality in the country, among other institutional reforms.

Besides Delta, other states in Nigeria have imposed curfew, as public and private properties, including police stations, hospitals, malls, and media houses, have come under attack by hoodlums in different parts of the country.