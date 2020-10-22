VIDEO: Hoodlums Takeover, Vandalize, Organize Fun-Filled Pool Party At Oba Of Lagos’ Palace

Amateur videos have surfaced online showing youths suspected to be hoodlums walking around the vandalized Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu.

Children were also filmed swimming in the pool at the Oba’s palace.

Watch the video below:

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the hoodlums invaded his palace and took away his staff of office.

It was gathered that a team of armed soldiers came to rescue the Oba from the angry youths who attempted to burn down his palace.

The personal assistant to the monarch, Deoye Olumegbon, confirmed the development, saying that a team of soldiers in about five vehicles had responded to a distress call and moved to whisk the Oba away.

“Kabiyesi is safe. Soldiers came to rescue him. But thugs have vandalised and looted the palace. No one is dead but they carted away valuable properties,” Mr Olumegbon, a prince from the Olumegbon royal family, told a Premium Times correspondent.

Some witnesses revealed how rampaging youths besieged the palace after successfully burning down the Ebute Ero police post which has the palace as part of its jurisdiction.

According to Mr Olumegbon, the DPO at the police post reportedly suffered an injury during the crisis.

He, however, said the palace was not set ablaze as reported in some media.

Oba Akiolu is a retired senior police officer and is a strong supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Premium Times reports that in 2015, he threatened to harm non-Yoruba speaking residents of the city if they failed to vote for the party’s candidate, Akinwunmi Ambode, during the governorship election.

