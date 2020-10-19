VIDEO: How Thugs Attacked RRS Vehicles In Lagos, Causing Policemen To Flee

Thugs at the Yaba area of Lagos State on Monday attacked vehicles belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Trending videos that made the rounds earlier on showed the thugs pelting the officers with stones, forcing the RRS operatives to abandon their truck and vans and scamper to safety.

There were claims that the hoodlums went on to attack the police station within the area but those claims were never substantiated.

The attack on the RRS official came a few hours before hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Edo State and used it as a medium through which they unleashed an attack on a maximum prison, freeing many inmates.

The hoodlums exchanged fire with security operatives at the Maximum prison in Benin City, leaving many wounded.

There are still no reports as regards the actual casualty figures. It is also not clear how many inmates escaped following the attack on the prison.

Following the guffaw at noonday in Edo State, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said it is sad that hoodlums have hijacked the protest in Benin.

According to Mr. Shaibu, the incident made it important for the Edo State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew across the state.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Mr. Shaibu said the curfew will help curtail similar attacks and protect the lives of the protesters and innocent bystanders.