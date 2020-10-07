VIDEO: Jubilation in Zaria as new Emir Bamalli arrives palace

Hundreds of well-wishers trooped to the palace of the Emir of Zazzau on Wednesday to register their support for the new emir, Ahmed Bamalli.

Mr Bamalli’s arrival at the palace in a white BMW car was greeted by the jubilant crowd that had been waiting for him.

Dressed in a white ‘Babban Riga’ and white royal shoes to match, the new emir stepped out of the car and squeezed himself through the crowd.

In the crowd were many traditional title holders who had also rushed to the palace to pay obeisance to the new emir.

The Kaduna State Government had on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mr Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau, ending more than two weeks of anxiety after the death of the 18th Emir, Shehu Idris, 17 days ago.

Mr Idris reigned for 45 years before his death on September 20.

Princes from three of the four dynastic lines of the emirate jostled for the post with four of them believed to be the front runners.

One of the frontline contenders, Munir Ja’afaru, has accepted the state government’s decision to appoint Mr Bamalli to the position.

In a statement shortly after Mr Bamalli’s appointment on Wednesday, Mr Ja’afaru, who holds the tittle of Yariman Zazzau, congratulated Mr Bamalli.

“It is with deep sense of gratitude to Almighty SWT that I learnt of the appointment of Magajin Garin Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau by Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai,” Mr Ja’afaru wrote.

Mr Bamalli becomes the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

