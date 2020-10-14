VIDEO: Lagos #EndSARS protesters at Agidingbi junction

#EndSars protesters in Lagos continued their protests to a major roundabout in Lagos, Agidingbi junction on Wednesday.
The protesters had on Tuesday gathered in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly and started to walk towards Allen Junction after they had been addressed by the governor, a few minutes to 11 am.
READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Global Rights discloses 82 cases of F-SARS brutality
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments