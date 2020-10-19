VIDEO: Minister of Youths and Sports speaks on #EndSARS protest

Video By JohnBosco
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare brief State House correspondents on the #ENDSARS protest after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Monday
