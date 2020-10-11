VIDEO: Multiple accidents in Lagos as driver, passenger die, many injured

By Bose Adelaja

In what appeared to be a harvest of accidents in Lagos State, the driver of a minibus and passenger were trapped to death, five occupants of a car escaped being roasted to death while many other victims including a commercial driver sustained different degrees of injuries during four separate accidents which occurred over the weekend.

The separate accidents occurred at Okokomaiko inward Iyana-Ishasi, Lagos/Badagry Expressway, others were at Oke-Afa inward Ejigbo, Berger Bridge along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway inward Mowe and Gbagada inward Oworonshoki, Bariga.

The Okokomaiko incident occurred on Friday night where the driver of a minibus and many passengers were critically injured after a 40ft container with number plate GDD 962 ZT fell on two 7-Passenger buses with number plates SMK 343 YA and LSD 818 XX.

The 40ft container was said to be laden with RC orange drinks as at the time of the incident.

Eyewitnesses’ account said a trailer with number plate AAA 95 XX conveying several rolls of metal iron broke down in the middle of the road while driving against traffic thereby restricting the movement of other road users along the axis.

The broken-down trailer was said to be leading the containerised truck to manoeuvre its way, unfortunately, it miscalculated and fell on two 7-Passenger minibuses which were also trying to manoeuvre their ways through.

Immediately, sympathisers were said to have rushed to the scene and some of them put a call across emergency responders but there was no prompt response and the victims were trapped till daybreak.

Miraculously, some of the victims were rescued but with different degrees of injuries and were rushed to the emergency ward of a nearby hospital.

An eye witness, Madam Titilola Oluwambe said while the emergency responders were on their way to the Okokomaiko scene in the early hours of Saturday, they encountered the Oke-Afa accident which occurred between a stationary trailer laden with iron rod and a fully loaded passenger minibus with number plate FKJ 942 XQ

The trailer in question was said to be by the roadside while the minibus which was on top speed rammed it, leading to the driver of the minibus being trapped.

However, he was rescued by the Agency’s Paramedics who also administered First Aid Treatment on him before taking him to a nearby hospital for medical attention.and thereafter handed the accident vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force, Ejigbo Division.

The third accident occurred on Berger Bridge, inward Mowe on Saturday when a Toyota Camry car was gutted by fire while on motion along the expressway.

The immediate cause of the fire was attributed to an electrical spark which emanated from the car engine.

There was no loss of life as the five occupants of the car (male adults) escaped fr the burning car unhurt.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Lagos Fire Service, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency LASTMA, and the Nigeria Police Force (Isheri Division) were responders at the scene as the Agency’s heavy-duty recovery equipment (the Hiab) was deployed to the scene.

The fourth accident was that of Gbagada where a tanker with number plate LND 673 XY conveying 45,000 litres of PMS lost control while on motion and collided with a Toyota Corolla car with number plate LSR 397 FE, before falling sideways and spilling its content as a result of a mechanical fault, thereby obstructing vehicular activities on the road inward Oworonshoki.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or injuries sustained at the scene as LASEMA, LASTMA, men of Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, and Nigeria Police Force were responders at the scene.

The entire incident scene was cordoned off to prevent any Secondary incident while the Toyota Corolla car was towed to Pedro Police Station.

LASEMA Public Relations Officer, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incidents.

Vanguard News Nigeria.