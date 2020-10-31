video:-nigerians-berate-desmond-elliot-for-asking-celebrities-to-stop-‘social-media-hatred’

Trending News in Nigeria today
Nigerians berate Desmond Elliot for asking celebrities to stop “social media hatred” citing social media as a major influencer of the Lagos carnage.
Also read: 800,000 babies die of poor breastfeeding globally each year, says Health Commissioner
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments