VIDEO: Nigerians in Holland join #EndSARS protest, write Buhari on 5 of 5 demands

Members of a group known as Nigerians in Holland have also joined the #EndSARS protest with a peaceful protest to the Embassy of Nigeria on Saturday.

Led by Natasha Anochie and Whitney Usoh, the group with placards, marched to the Embassy demanding for the release of protesters, security of protesters during the protest, compensation of families of fallen heroes of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) brutality among other things.

Received by a minister at the embassy, Mr Kabiru Musa, the group sent a short letter to President Muhammadu Buhari titled: REQUEST FOR AN ACCOUNTABLE NIGERIA AND THE RESPECT OF THE HUMAN RIGHTS IN NIGERIA.

Some of the protesters with their placards at the front of the Embassy of Nigeria in Holland

The letter, written by Abiola Elizabeth Adegoke and Haniyat Kehinde Bakare, made exclusively available to Vanguard reads:

ALSO READ: EndSARS protesters shut down Makurdi

Concerning the above topic, we Nigerians in Diaspora, specifically in the Netherlands, have come together to join the peaceful protest started by our fellow brothers and sisters in our home country, Nigeria, regarding the demand to #EndSARS, #EndSWAT, #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria and #ReformtheNigerianPolice.

With adequate knowledge of ongoing events, we demand that the Government respect our Human Right, and request that our Ambassadorial representative here in the Netherlands, convey our message to his Excellency, President Muhammed Buhari (GCFR).

We corroborate the “Five (5) Demands” requested by the Nigerian Youths, which are:

Immediate release of all arrested protesters in Nigeria Justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families. Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation & prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days) In line with the new Police Act, Psychological evaluation & retraining (to be confirmed by an independent body) of all disbanded SARS officers before they are redeployed. Increase Police Salary so they are adequately compensated for protecting lives and properties for citizens.

However, we acknowledge the release of few protesters such as Okara Nkem, Ayodeji Ayeni, Nduka Treasure, Adeola Adebayo, Adetifa Olanrewaju and Ademola Ojabodu. We also request for the release of all other detained protesters in the country.

We will continue to use our voices until our demands are met; Security forces are accountable, and a new Nigerian system that respects its citizens’ rights whilst looking out for their welfare, is formed.

Thank you.

Nigerians In the Netherlands.

Vanguard