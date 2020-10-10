Video of alleged attack on Akeredolu’s wife fake, says Ondo

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo State Government has called on residents to disregard a viral video stating wife of the Governor, Betty Akeredolu has been injured.

It said the viral video was an indication that the opposition political parties were scared of defeat.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, in a statement, said the video was the handiwork of the opposition aimed at discrediting the ongoing election.

“The public is hereby enjoined to disregard a puerile attempt by the opposition to discredit the electoral process that some people were shot at the polling unit where Governor Akeredolu voted.

“This is another failed effort to hang on spurious allegations to wade off the tension of an imminent defeat,” the statement said.