VIDEO: Pandemonium As Federal Lawmaker, Obinna Chidoka, Fights With Police Who Were Brutalizing His Constituent

A federal lawmaker, who represents Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Obinna Chidoka, has taken to Twitter to narrate the faceoff he had with police officers.

Hon. Chidoka ran into the police officers brutalizing a man for allegedly splashing water on their driver.

In a series of tweets, he said he was driving along the Owerri-Obosi road when he encountered the ”unprofessional members of the Nigerian police force brutalizing a civilian and a member of his constituency.”

He claimed the police officers attacked him when he attempted to stop them from further brutalizing the civilian.

Chidoka tweeted:

”Yesterday, I had my own encounter with some unprofessional members of the Nigerian police force. I was in traffic along the Owerri – Obosi road when I saw some members of the Nigerian police force brutalizing a civilian for allegedly splashing water on their driver. I alighted from my car and immediately approached the scene of the violence, tried to stop the police officers from further assaulting my this young man that I later found out was my constituent only to be greeted with the greatest shock of my life, I got my own fair share of the attack. The event quickly detoriated and almost escalated as some of my constituents seeing that I was being assaulted quickly mobilized themselves and wanted to launch a reprisal attack on these policemen. I quelled the situation immediately and begged my constituents not to take the laws into their hands. You will recall that this is not the first time something like this is happening in my constituency. The last such unprofessional conduct of some Policemen, led to the death of two young men at Nkpor. I condemn all forms of police brutality in very strong terms and as your legislator, I will use the platform of the National Assembly to ensure my constituents and Nigerias in General are not brutalized by nefarious police officers that ought to protect us. I have made a formal complaint of this incidence and will follow it up. I urge all of us to be law abiding As we cannot resolve such inhuman, uncloth and unprofessional actions by violence!

Chidoka’s account of the incident comes as the public outcry for the Federal government to end police brutality and SARS brutality in the country has increased.

Watch a video showing Chidoka’s faceoff with the police officers below

