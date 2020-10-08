Daily News

VIDEO: Panic as drug peddlers, residents clash in Lagos

… shanties razed

By Bose Adelaja

A bloody clash Thursday, ensued between some suspected drug peddlers and residents of Igbo-Olomu, Ikorodu Lagos State leading to panic in the area as residents run helter-skelter.

Reports reaching Vanguard said some people were suspected to have been killed in the process.

Eyewitnesses account said vehicular and business activities are grounded in the area.

It was gathered that the local vigilance group in Ikorodu popularly called ‘Onyabo’ are on ground to compliment the effort of the Nigeria Police Force.

As at the time of this report, the Nigeria Police Force and Army are on the ground.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muyiwa Odejpbi could not be reached as at the time of this report.

Details later…

