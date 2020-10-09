Daily News

VIDEO: Police fire teargas, ammunitions to disperse #ENDSARS protest

ENDSARS Protest:  IGP calls for end to violence against Law Enforcement Officers

An #ENDSARS protest in Abuja was suddenly disrupted as men of the Nigerian police fired tear gas and ammunition to disperse the protesters.

The incident took place in Central Area, Abuja.

Police disrupting #EndSARS protests in Abuja USING TEAR-GAS #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/GHsyzCkkPC

— Clintmeks (@meksclint) October 9, 2020

MOMENT WHEN POLICE OFFICERS TEARGASSES US BEFORE OPENING SHOOTING LIVE ROUNDS AT US IN ABUJA #EndSarsProtes pic.twitter.com/niCh3ylFJO

— Chief Hydra (@BrianJDennis) October 9, 2020

They shot at us and threw teargas barely 15 minutes into the peaceful protest. We don’t even have right to protest. We don’t even have right to freedom of peaceful protest

#EndPoliceBrutalitynow #AbujaTwitterCommunity #abujaprotests pic.twitter.com/X1EAwDbSSs

— olori of Abuja 👸🏽👑 (@olorikennymiles) October 9, 2020

