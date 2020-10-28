video:-police-parade-suspected-hoodlums-involved-in-looting-in-oyo

Suspected hoodlums involved in the looting and burning down of the Divisional Police headquarters, Iseyin were paraded by the Oyo state commissioner of Police Mr Joe Enwonwu at the State Command headquarters Eleyele Ibadan on Wednesday.
Photos and Video By Dare Fasube.
