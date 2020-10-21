video:-pro-biafra-agitators-join-#endsars-protest-in-enugu

By Dennis Agbo
NO less than two persons were feared dead on Wednesday when #EndSARS protesters in Enugu took to the streets against police brutality.
Eyewitness accounts along Nike lake road in the state capital narrated to vanguard that policemen from Nike lake police station fired bullets at the protesters and felled four persons.
The report later came that two of the victims died at a hospital where they were rushed to. It was also gathered that others sustained serious gunshot injuries.
