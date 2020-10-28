video-shows-man-drinking-behind-wheel,-saying-‘i-drive-better-while-drunk’-moments-before-crash

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

A man has been caught on camera allegedly drinking alcohol moments before he ended up crashing car he was driving, killing three fellow passengers, including his girlfriend.

The footage was livestreamed on Facebook to 47-year-old Camilo Morejon’s profile as he drove through Jersey Village in northwest Houston, Texas early on Sunday morning.

Minutes prior to the deadly crash, Morejon can be seen on camera taking a swig from a bottle of what appears to be beer while bragging, ‘I drive better drunk!’

Shortly after the video ends, Morejon’s car, a silver Honda was involved in a collision with a pickup truck killing the three other occupants of his own car and leaving the pickup driver fighting for his life.

Camilo Morejon, 47, was caught on camera drinking from a bottle in a video that was posted on Facebook Live on Sunday morning

The two minute long video sees all the occupants in the car having a drink including the driver

The Harris County District Attorney has charged Morejon with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Morejon was pictured behind the wheel on early Sunday minutes before the crash with a black pickup truck occurred.

The crash was also caught on surveillance camera from a nearby gas station and showed Morejon’s car to be a complete blur as it sped past.

Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare noted that the Facebook live video showed him being behind the wheel and drinking beer.

At one point, Morejon is heard to say: ‘I drive better when I drink’

His girlfriend can also be seen passing him a bottle in the Facebook Live video

Six minutes after the video was posted, his car was involved in a deadly crash

Morejon’s Silver Honda collided with a black pickup truck at speed killing three passengers

The driver of the pickup truck which overturned is said to be suffering from serious injuries

A police officer looks over the scene of the wreckage which happened in Jersey Village in northwest Houston, Texas

The video was time-stamped at 7:47am while the crash happened just six minutes later at 7:53am.

‘It’s very rare that we see actions of the defendant that close in time to a horrific crash like that but it’s what happens it’s what goes on moments before lives are lost,’ Teare said.

‘We’ve had four crashes in 24 hours that will contribute to seven deaths possibly, all of which are going to be charged,’ Teare said.

Investigators say they are also looking at a number of after-hours bars that may have served Morejon alcohol to see if they might have possibly played a role in the crash.

‘We believe there are probably thee or four bars that are around the area we believe they were and we are in the process today of going to those locations determining which ones were contributing factors to this crash,’ Teare said.

The dead passengers have been identified as his girlfriend Leosveyka Gonzalez, Pedro Martinez and Massel Rodriguez.

Morejon is also currently in a serious condition in hospital along with the driver of the pickup Ricardo Rodriguez-Tamayo.

If convicted of the charges he faces, he could be jailed for up to 80 years.

A close up photo of Morejon’s car shows the complete devastation the vehicle suffered

Footage of the crash was captured by a camera located as a gas station opposite