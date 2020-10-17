[video]hoodlums-infiltrate-endsars-protesters-in-osogbo,-attack-oyetola’s-convoy

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo— The EndSARS protest in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, nearly took a disastrous turn on Saturday, as hoodlums infiltrated the protest and attacked the convoy of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was addressing the protesters.

The protesters had told Governor Oyetola their demands and sought the arrest of one Asiri Eniba, who had attacked them on Wednesday and earlier in the day (Saturday).

Meanwhile, the governor had pledged to set up a panel in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, to investigate SARS brutality and will also summon the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, to brief him of happenings while he (governor) was away.

He added that anyone found culpable in the attack against them would be dealt with accordingly.

However, the discourse took another turn when some people, later identified as infiltrating hoodlums, suddenly became aggressive and started stoning the vehicles, including that of the governor, smashing their windscreens and windows.

In the video, some of the hoodlums could be seen wielding cutlasses and cudgels, acts that have never been associated with the authentic peaceful ENDSARS protesters, who have been ordely and non-violent.

However, the convoy barely escaped the hoodlums that infiltrated the ENDSARS protest, as the security shot into the air and whisked the governor away.

VANGUARD