videos:-men-on-mufti-captured-shooting-suspected-hoodlums-running-for-their-lives-in-lagos

They just wasted this guy. Lord have mercy 💔💔😟😟#LekkiMassacre #StopNigeriaGovernment #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/tTQdhyBFt9
— Moe Your Data Plug 🔥 (@Moefire_) October 21, 2020
My head is full!! This is what we get for voicing our PAINS!!? WE WILL NEVER FORGET. https://t.co/g4DcxP4dGi
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 21, 2020
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments