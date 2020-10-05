Vigilance operatives intercept kidnappers in Kaduna

Agency Reporter

Zaria Zonal Command of Kaduna State Vigilance Service has said that its operatives intercepted kidnappers at Gangara in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The command also said two victims were freed and two motorcycles recovered.

Malam Bala Galadima, Zonal Commander of the service made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Zaria, where he said the operation took place about 3.00am.

He said the victims were kidnapped on Thursday night from Katsina and their captors were taking them to one of their hideouts in Birnin Gwari Local Government, Kaduna State, when they were intercepted by the vigilantes.

Galadima however said that the kidnappers escaped leaving behind two motorcycles which were handed over to Giwa Police Division office.

The vigilance service commander identified Maigatari, Dajin-Mali, Tsaunin Kura, Riyawa and Daban Na-Kaduwa in Giwa and Birnin Gwari local governments as the base of most kidnappers in the area.

He commended Alhaji Abubakar-Shehu Giwa, the Chairman of Giwa Local Government Council for donating seven cars and 20 motorcycles to the vigilantes to strengthen their operation in the area.

“The deployment of the cars at strategic locations within the area has significantly reduced attacks by kidnappers and bandits in many parts of the local government,” Galadima said.

He added that Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, also donated five motorcycles to them.

Galadima disclosed that the vigilantes had arrested over 100 informants and other criminals between March and September this year in Giwa local government area.

He said that the vigilance service was working closely with other security outfits in the area, to ensure safety of lives and properties.