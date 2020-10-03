Village Headmaster returns as NTA partners Adenuga

AFTER 22 years of resting TV drama, The Village Headmaster, Wale Adenuga has partnered with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to return the series.

Wale Adenuga’s production outfit, WAP, partnered with NTA Management to seal a partnership deal ahead of the production. The new production of The Village Headmaster TV Drama series is scheduled to premiere on NTA Network in January 2021.

A statement from WAP reads: “History was made on Friday, September 4, 2020, when Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Management and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) Management met to sign an MoU officially marking the beginning of a partnership aimed at bringing the iconic The Village Headmaster back to TV.

“When The Village Headmaster TV drama series originally aired from 1968 to 1988, it was more than a TV drama; it has always been a source of pride and unity to the Nigerian people as a whole, and this is the legacy which NTA and WAP would be continuing with this new production.”

The event was held at the NTA Headquarters in Abuja, and was attended by several top management of NTA including the Director-General – Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, Executive Director, Marketing – Mallam Salihu A. Dembos, Executive Director, Production – Mr. Wole Coker, Director Marketing – Mallam Umar Abubakar Dembo, Secretary Legal Adviser – Barrister Theresa Nwanneri, and Head, Corporate Affairs – Mrs. Mabel Moses; as well as management of WAP represented by the Chairman – Wale Adenuga MFR, and Managing Director – Wale Adenuga Junior.