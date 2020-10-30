violence-shouldn’t-be-part-of-protests,-says-abba-moro

Our Reporter

THE Senator representing Benue South District, Patrick Abba Moro, has condemned the escalating violence resulting from the ENDSARS protest.

Moro, a former Minister of Interior, acknowledged that in democratic societies all over the world, citizens have the right to protest to express their grievances and make certain demands from government on issues that are germane to their wellbeing.

He, however, said protests must always be carried out in a manner that the rights of other persons not involved are not infringed upon and violence is not allowed to creep in.

The Senator noted that it would not be in the interest of the people to allow protests to degenerate into violence leading to the destruction of lives and properties.

“The people who are protesting have the right to protest. But like you rightly said the level of violence that is attending the protest now is certainly unacceptable. It is not in the interest of anybody. Imagine that car stands for private individuals are set on fire. Imagine that ordinary Nigerians even people who are suffering from the brutality that we are complaining about and sundry other matters are not even allowed to go about their legitimate businesses. And unfortunately I think there is a complete disregard for the right of the other person. I think that we should start to imbibe this idea that where one person’s right stops another person’s right begins. I condemn the excesses of some officials of SARS. But, I will also condemn the extreme violence – the burning down of private properties, the burning down of government properties. That won’t take us anywhere.” Moro maintained.

He said government must make conscious effort at reforming the operations of the Nigerian police and other security agencies, adding that “All these agencies have their own share of some level of excesses.”

The ex-minister added: “I know that there are other problems, there are other grievances that Nigerians are complaining about, those are genuine grievances that they must complain about, that they must protest about. The essence of protests is to make a statement for what has gone wrong to be righted. But to take the law into your hands and begin to destroy properties and violently attack other Nigerians who are moving about legitimately, I think it’s unacceptable because two wrongs don’t make a right.”