Violent Attacks In Rivers Was Masterminded By IPOB – Police Commissioner Alleges

Joseph Mukan, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, has alleged that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were the masterminds of Wednesday’s attack which left two police personnel dead and two police stations razed.

According to Mukan, the rampaging IPOB members masquerading as #ENDSARS protesters attacked four police formations in different parts of the state.

He said:

“21/10/2020 at about 2130hrs, hoodlums, about 500 suspected members of proscribed IPOB invaded Oyigbo Area Command, Oyigbo and Afam Police Stations, setting them ablaze and damaging about fifteen vehicles including one Armored Personnel Carrier (APC).

“Two Police Officers were killed and some arms and ammunition carted away by the hoodlums. In another attack at the Mile 1 Police Station, same rampaging IPOB members under the guise of #ENDSARS Protests made a frantic attempt at burning the Police Station and office of Eagle Crack Squad.

“They were however repelled by the superior firepower of the Police, as three of them were fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire, while eight (8) of them were arrested and immediately transferred to State CID where they are currently helping in our investigation.

“We have been able to stabilize the Command, though there are still pockets of threats from their remnants at the fringe communities in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) but no stone will be left unturned till they are arrested and brought to justice.”

CP Mukan appealed to Rivers populace to remain calm and religiously obey the curfew imposed by the State Government which, he noted, may have its attendant inconveniences but made in good faith and overall interest of the citizenry.

He said, “Adequate deployments have been made to cover all the flashpoints and ensure that the hoodlums are kept at arm’s length. We appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children to remain law-abiding, else the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on them.

“Rivers has in recent time enjoyed fragile peace we are poised to sustaining. The state is bigger than anybody or group, hence we must all strive to entrench lasting peace. #ENDSARS protests and Consequential Demands are being addressed by Federal and State Governments, therefore, any attempt to undermine the security of the State will be resisted.”

