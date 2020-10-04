Viral shooting video’s victim alive, not shot – Keyamo

Elo Edremoda, Warri

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has revealed the victim of Saturday’s viral shooting video by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is alive.

The Minister, in a series of tweets on Sunday afternoon, said the victim was in fact not shot.

He said he is receiving treatment at a hospital.

He explained the injuries sustained by the young man was from falling off the Police van.

Keyamo, who disclosed that he had been in touch with the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa and a close relative of the victim, said there were however, conflicting reports from the Police and the victim’s family over how he fell.

He also disclosed the police team involved in the incident were men of Operation Safe Delta, a special unit of the State Police Command and not SARS operatives.

In the three- video clips of the purported shooting Saturday, the young man, held by a sympathiser, appeared unconscious with blood dripping from the sides of his head, a lady was seen lying on the floor close to a shattered windscreen of silver saloon car, while youths were seen chasing the Safe Delta Police vehicle and a white SUV, allegedly been driven by the son of the officers.

Keyamo’s tweets read: “I just spoke with both the Commissioner of Police, Delta State & the Area Commander in Ughelli where the unfortunate incident involving a young man & the Police took place yesterday. I also spoke with Ochuko, the victim’s brother. I was born, bred and raised in that same town

“All of them said the victim is alive & receiving treatment. Whilst I totally condemn the extra-judicial killings by SARS & other Police outfits against defenseless citizens and call for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of the system, some facts of this case are as follows:

“(a) The outfit involved in this case is called Operation Delta Safe and not SARS (b) the victim was not shot as confirmed by his brother, but fell out of the Police vehicle when being taken to the station after arrest. The brother said he was pushed; the Police said he jumped.

“This is a picture of the victim in hospital this morning, showing injuries from the fall (c) the Police stopped to pick him up after the fall, but an angry mob had already gathered and the Police fled and left the victim (d) A Good Samaritan picked him & took him to hospital.

“Finally, I wish to appeal to the youths in Ughelli not to resort to violence and/or destruction of lives and properties. I am on top of this matter and though the victim is alive, I will be urging the authorities to still investigate the conduct of the Police in this matter”.