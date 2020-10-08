‘Vivacious’ mom of four died after suffering brain injury from jumping into the family pool

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

A ‘vivacious’ mother-of-four married to a Los Angeles Fire Department paramedic has died after suffering a brain injury from jumping into the family pool.

Maria Davis, 43, was enjoying a ‘fun-filled pool day’ with her children at home in Southern California when an ‘unfortunate jump’ into the swimming pool left her with a traumatic brain injury she was unable to recover from.

Maria spent a week in hospital before she was taken off the life support machine on 26 September, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her funeral costs.

‘We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic death of one of our own,’ LAFD Fire Station 25 said in a Facebook post.

Maria Davis is pictured with her husband Greg before an ‘unfortunate jump’ into the swimming pool left her with a traumatic brain injury she was unable to recover from

Maria’s husband, Greg Davis, told People: ‘She was everything to me, so much more than a wife.

‘I loved to do anything for her because I knew she had already done that for me… I will miss her forever.’

Greg said Maria was his ‘go-to-person, for everything’, adding that she used to rush around taking the kids to after school activities and getting things done. She was always there to help, he said.

‘She was the most strong and determined a woman I have ever met and in our marriage, she was always the stronger of us,’ he added.

Maria and Greg are pictured with their family before Maria’s death. Greg said Maria was ‘everything to me, so much more than a wife’

Maria is pictured with her family before her death. Sister Elvia Ambriz recalled Maria being ‘vivacious, fun-loving and one of the funniest people in any room’

Sister Elvia Ambriz recalled Maria being ‘vivacious, fun-loving and one of the funniest people in any room’.

‘The tragedy has been hard on so many levels, but losing our best friend is the hardest. In all of her role as a wife, mother, daughter and sister, she was first and foremost our best friend. We will forever be at a loss without her.’

Maria is survived by her husband Greg, her children Brianna, Jacob, Adam and Zoie, her father Ricardo and her siblings Jesus, Elizabeth, Elvia and Crystal, the GoFundMe page says.

Her funeral will take place Saturday morning.