vudumane-set-to-takeover-music-scene,-says-‘no-competition-with-anyone’

Ghanaian musician Korletey Mimpey known as Vudumane has stated that he is ready to take over the music industry in Africa.

Vudumane started music at 11. He has graced different a-list shows in his home country, Ghana and other parts of the world. The amazing singer is also an intelligent songwriter whose sound education radiates in his lyrics.

Attending Kokomlemle Primary and High School then to Harvard College in Kokomlemle, Vudumane attained his educational qualifications that are always reflecting in his style of songwriting and deliveries while singing.

In 2001 the handsome-looking musician went for auditions for Miss Ghana competition in Kanda, he topped the auditions at Kanda opposite the GBC and was sent to Volta Region and then to Accra where the late Terry Bonchaka won the final round. Following the event, TT of Media Touch volunteered to sponsor him on to Zapp Mallet.

Speaking with journalists, Vudumane noted that, “I have many things to showcase, I am ready to take over Africa with my music”. Continuing, he said; “I am in no competition with anyone, I am my brand and I am the master of my craft. This is not me boasting, but what I have for Africa is to put the continent on good spotlight.”

When asked about his plans, Vudumane said that “through conscious music and strategic releasing with good branding, he is confident of being among the top-notch musicians Africa will be proud of”.

Vudumane has featured top African musicians like Davido on ‘Somebody’, Zlatan Ibile on ‘Shoe-Size’, Kwabena Kwabena on ‘Odowuo’, just to mention a few. All his songs are well-rated in the continent of Africa, especially Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa where he has a wide fan base.

