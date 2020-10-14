Wall Street snaps a four-day winning streak

By Reuters and Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:09 EDT, 13 October 2020 | Updated: 17:09 EDT, 13 October 2020

Wall Street snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday, with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment as third quarter earnings season got underway.

While all three major stock indexes closed in the red, Microsoft and Amazon helped the mitigate the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s loss.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.71 points, or 0.55 percent, to 28,679.48. The S&P 500 lost 22.29 points, or 0.63 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.36 points, or 0.1 percent.

Johnson & Johnson announced on Monday it was pausing clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. The delay weighed on the company’s shares, even after its beat-and-raise earnings report.

The Wall Street sign is seen in front of a giant American flag hanging on the New York Stock Exchange in a file photo. Stocks closed lower on Tuesday after four days of gains

Late in Tuesday’s session, rival Eli Lilly & Co said it was also halting its coronavirus antibody trial because of safety concerns.

‘We have this recent spike in coronavirus cases coinciding with big drug companies halting vaccine trials,’ said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

‘That’s making the market nervous and in response, you’re seeing the lockdown stocks moving higher,’ he said.

Hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from the White House, saying it ‘falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand.’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican-led Senate would vote on a targeted pared-down stimulus package on Monday.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet nearly two-and-a-half months after emergency unemployment assistance expired.

‘(Washington is) playing with the market’s emotions and individuals’ financial futures,’ SlateStone Wealth’s Pavlik added. ‘As this continues, the market is looking past what they’re saying because it truly believes stimulus will come some time after the election.’

JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup were the first two major U.S. banks to report third-quarter results.

Although JPMorgan handily beat consensus profit estimates, gaining from a boom in its trading business, its peer Citigroup, while also beating expectations, was slammed by low interest rates and a slowdown in loan demand. Their shares, along with the broader S&P Banking index lost ground.

Apple shares slid after unveiling the latest incarnation of its flagship gadget, the iPhone 12 with 5G connectivity.

A one-day view of the Dow on Tuesday. Boeing weighed heaviest on the index, after the planemaker reported order cancellations for its grounded 737 MAX aircraft

The S&P 500 lost 22.29 points, or 0.63 percent, on Tuesday

The third-quarter reporting season has left the starting gate, and analysts now see S&P 500 earnings, in aggregate, falling by 19.6 percent year-on-year, according to Refinitiv.

Other earnings on tap this week include Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, UnitedHealth Group and United Airlines Holdings expected on Wednesday, with Morgan Stanley and Honeywell International due on Thursday.

Shares of Delta Air Lines dropped after the commercial carrier reported a 76 percent plunge in quarterly revenue and announced it has delayed a targeted halt to its cash bleed.

Planemaker Boeing reported order cancellations for its grounded 737 MAX aircraft and said deliveries were less than half the number as the same month a year ago. The stock was the heaviest drag on the Dow.