Warner Bros Pushes Back The Release Of The Batman To 2022

Warner Bros has pushed back the release of The Batman starring R0bert Pattinson until 2022.

The movie was slated for release on June 25, 2021 but was pushed back earlier this year until October 1, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros has now announced that the comic book movie will be released in cinemas on March 4, 2022.

The Batman is intended to be the first of a new trilogy of films by director Matt Reeves and will also receive a spin-off television series focused on the Gotham City Police Department that will be released on US streaming service HBO Max

Production has been filming in London and is due to film in Chicago, Illinois, having resumed in September following a shut down in March due to the pandemic. Filming was briefly paused in September due to a positive Covid-19 test on set, widely reported to be Pattinson himself. The Batman is thought to wrap up filming by the end of the year.

The Matt Reeves-directed movie will follow Bruce Wayne in his second year of crime-fighting as the caped crusader as he investigates a wave of crime in Gotham City and the actions of a serial killer known as The Riddler, played by Oscar-nominated actor Paul Dano.

The movie boasts other characters like Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz as thief Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell as the gangster known as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Bruce’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

There has been a number of delays in movie releases including the James Bind film No Time To Die as well as sci-fi epic Dune.

Dune was slated for release this December but has been moved to the previous October slot that The Batman occupied.

Dune is based on the classic novel by Frank Herbert, and follows a noble family who arrive on the desert planet Arrakis to guard the vital resource known as Melange which fuels interplanetary travel and long life, but become under attack from their vengeful rivals.

It stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKingley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, with Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

It remains unclear whether Wonder Woman 1984, which stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, will keep its latest December 25 release date.