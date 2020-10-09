Wase, AbdulRazaq, Bello, Abubakar congratulate Emir of Zazzau

Tony Akowe, Abuja and AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

THE new Emir of Zazzau Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli has continued to receive congratulatory messages after being installed by the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai.

In a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Ahmed Wase urged the Emir to build on the legacies of his forefathers and uphold the sanctity of the throne in particular and the traditional institution in general.

He said “I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Ahmed Nuhu Bamali for his well-deserved appointment as the Emir of Zazzau by the Kaduna State government.

In his message, Kwara State Governor said: “I congratulate His Royal Highness on his well-deserved appointment as the new Emir of Zazzau. Whereas he ascends the throne with the unassailable royal pedigree of his illustrious forebears, His Royal Highness comes to the exalted seat with outstanding professional and academic credentials.” The Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello also conveyed his felicitations to the new Emir and the Zazzau Emirate, as well as the government, good people of Kaduna State, through his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on this historic moment in the annals of the great Zazzau Emirate.

According to the governor, the appointment of the new Emir of Zazzau after serving the Emirate as Magajin Garin Zazzau is no doubt well deserved.

Minister of the Environment Dr Mohammed Abubakar said he believes that as a former Nigerian Ambassador and reputable public servant, the new Emir will use his expertise and wisdom to sustain and preserve the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Zazzau Emirate as bequeathed by late Emir Shehu Idris.

He called on the people of the Zazzau Emirate to support the new Emir in fostering greater harmony and peaceful co-existence towards sustainable socio-economic development of the area.

Meanwhile, a member of the Emirate Council, Alhaji Aminu Yakubu-Wambai, on his part resigned his traditional title as Wakilin Raya Kasar Zazzau, hours after the appointment of the new Emir.

Alhaji Wambai was a permanent Zazzau Emirate Council member representing Kaduna South Local Government Area, a position he has held for 19 years.