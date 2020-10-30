wase-celebrates-emir’s-10th-anniversary

Tony Akowe, Abuja

DEPUTY Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase on Thursday said the exemplary service and leadership of the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammad Haruna has brought communal harmony and peace to Plateau State.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Umar Mohammed Puma to celebrate the Emir’s tenth anniversary on the throne, Wase said the Emir’s footprint in the sands of time was everywhere for the people to see.

Wase said he joined other well-meaning Nigerians, indigenes, Jama’atul Nasril Islam, Wase Emirate and associates of the emir and the state government in celebrating the monarch.

“As a royal father, over the years, you have exhibited uncommon leadership in interfacing between the people and the state in promoting the welfare of your subjects and have indeed excelled in these roles,”

He prayed the Almighty Allah to continue to grant the emir good health, long life and wisdom to lead as he continues to impact positively on the lives of the people of Wase emirate, Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole.