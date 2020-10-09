WASH Reform: Gov Ishaku tasks Taraba residents on payment of Water Bill

Flags-Off construction of 5 million liter multipurpose water reservoir to curtail scarcity

Develops blueprint for liquid waste

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, has urged residents of the state to comply with the payment of water bills, to enjoy an uninterrupted flow of portable water.

Ishaku spoke in Jalingo, the state capital while flagging off the construction of a 5 Million liter multipurpose water reservoir.

He explained that the move was part of his administration’s reform of the state’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, WASH sector.

He further said the state government, aside increasing budgetary allocation for the WASH sector, also collaborated with development partners to develop a master plan for the management of liquid waste.

According to him, ” the new TAWASCO is saddled with the added responsibly of sewerage management to address urban sanitation issues.

“A place has been earmarked for the construction of a fecal sludge treatment plant in collaboration with USAID E-WASH.

“With development of a master plan for the management of liquid waste, treated waste water can be used for irrigation and fisheries purposes, while the sludge can be used as manure.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Yesufu Akirikwen, said the construction of the reservoir and other related works marks the last stage for the completion of the Primary Water Supply Scheme in Jalingo, the state capital.

He further said that contractors have assured that the work would be completed by October, 2021

He thereafter pleaded with residents of the state to take ownership of the facilities by protecting them from vandals.

The Managing Director of Taraba Water and Sewerage Corporation, TAWASCO, Buba Siam, also noted that the completion of the 5 million liter capacity multipurpose water reservoir would fortify the Primary Water Scheme to increase water supply in Jalingo from 8 million litres to 28 million litres per day.

