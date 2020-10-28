watch:-burna-boy-dedicates-bet-hip-hop-awards-performance-to-victims-of-sars

Burna Boy & Chris Martin’s Powerful Performance Of “Monsters You Made” | Hip Hop Awards 20 | Image: BET Networks/Youtube

Burna Boy and Coldplay’s Chris Martin paid a tribute to victims of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Tuesday with a powerful performance of “Monsters You Made” at the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards.

Burna Boy performed with a full band against a screen displaying historic civil rights marches in the US and the protests in Nigeria. He was supported by Martin who performed remotely.

“This is for Tiamiyu Kazeem. This is for Kolade Johnson,” Burna Boy voiced at the end of the performance as he and his bands raised their fists. “This is for everyone that has lost their lives at the hands of SARS and all kinds of police brutality. End police brutality now and end profiling.”

The politically-charged song featuring vocals from Chris Martin and a spoken outro from Ghanaian author and poet Ama Ata Aidoo appeared on Burna Boy’s latest album “Twice As Tall” which was released in August. The song addresses African and African-American experiences with prejudice, touching on subjects like slavery, exploitation and miseducation.