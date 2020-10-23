watch:-burna-boy-discusses-#endsars-protest-with-sky-news

Burna Boy Discusses #EndSARS Protest With Sky News

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy on Friday had a chat with British news platform, Sky News, where he spoke about the #EndSars protest in the country.

Joining other celebrities, Burna Boy has been very vocal about the issues of bad leadership and police brutality in Nigeria.

Speaking to Sky News in an interview, he said:

It is shocking when you see it happen in that place, in such a place, that was the landmark of everything. The Lekki Toll Gate, that was the most peaceful place to protest, the most peaceful venue in the whole country and then that is the place where (the shootings) happen. It is not something that you can just wrap your head around. This is the most important moment in Nigeria’s history… that is what we are witnessing right now because if nothing changes after this, if this doesn’t work, then it is over. Look at what is going on right now: the youth have come together, like something unexplainable, something that no one man could have possibly organised or led, the youth of the largest black nation in the world came together, said enough is enough and this was triggered by police brutality.

He further went on his social media pages to emphasise that the government need to let the world know who caused the Lekki massacre and the person that gave such order.

He says he has not slept since the night of the deaths, and that the incidents have traumatised him.

I HAVE NOT SLEPT since 20/10/2020. I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate. I’ve seen a lot of Violence and death in my Life but this is the one that has Traumatized me.

Nigerians have demanded that the government bring to book the officials that caused the death of youths by shooting sporadically at peaceful protesters on the 20th of October.

Watch the full interview here.