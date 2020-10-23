Watch: Falz Speaks To CNN About Corruption, #EndSARS Protest And More

In the last two weeks, Nigerian youths have been relentless in the pursuit of an end to police brutality while also seeking good governance from Nigerian leaders.

Many celebrities have been vocal during the protest, while many have tried all they could in ensuring the government takes accountability for the lost lives.

Among these celebrities, is Folarin Falana, a Nigerian musician, actor and lawyer, popularly known as Falz. As a musician, he has songs tackling corruption and police brutality and also as a lawyer, he has been at the forefront of the battle against police brutality.

On Friday, in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, he speaks about the protest and the massacres which have not been attended to by the government.

Speaking about the start of the protest, he said:

Myself and another artist, Runtown, we had shared on our Twitter handles that we were going to do a walk, a peaceful protest against all forms of police brutality. We did that with the hashtag #EndSars. The hashtag was already in existence. It was a big thing on social media but nobody had gone to do it physically, so we decided to go a step further.

You can see my full interview with @falzthebahdguy about #EndSARS here: https://t.co/rNUK9TEk49 https://t.co/SrhxOZyb3u

— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) October 22, 2020

When asked if he was afraid for his life, Falz replied:

I’m not afraid for my safety, I’m not afraid for my life because where we are right now, I feel like I could easily die by anything else anyway. We have none existent healthcare for example, we have a seriously high level of poverty, there’s unemployment. We’re in a critical state because of how much corruption and just mismanagement of funds that we continue to see on a daily basis. So if I don’t come out to sort of complain about the state of things, I could sit down and you know I could have an accident on my way to work or something. What kind of life am I living any way?

Watch full interview here.