watch:-harry-styles-explores-italy-in-“golden”-music-video

Harry Styles – Golden | Image: Columbia Records

Harry Styles has released the music video of his latest single “Golden”, the fifth single from his second studio album “Fine Line”.

The colourful video which was shot in Italy’s Almafi Coast features Harry running through empty mountain streets, driving around and striking various poses by the ocean.

Watch “Golden” below:





Harry Styles first released a teaser for the clip on Sunday, amassing millions of views in the hours before the official video dropped. On Monday, within 30 minutes of the music video’s release, #Golden became the top trend on U.S. Twitter.

Back in March, Styles revealed on BBC radio 1Xtra Residency that he was using the extra time in quarantine to learn some Italian.

“It’s a little difficult but it’s all right — I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod. It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!”