Daily News

Watch: Olamide Begs For The “Green Light” In Colourful Music Video

By
0
Post Views: Visits 40

Olamide in Green Light video screenshot

In anticipation of his forthcoming album, Olamide has released a new song “Green Light” with an accompany colourful music video.

With “Green Light”, the rapper and singer asks his love interest for a chance to express his love and treat her special “like a queen”. The mid-tempo Afro-rap song is accompanied by a very visually appealing video in colours of bright blue and yellow, which was directed by Clarence Abiodun Peters.

Watch “Greenlight” below:


“Green Light” is a follow up to his previous single “Eru” which was equally produced by P.Prime.

The song is track number 2 on his soon to be released album, Carpe Diem. The 12 track album boasts of an impressive lineup of artistes which include the likes of Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay, Phyno, Peruzzi, Bad Boy Timz, and his signee, Fireboy DML.


Related

Free COVID-19 vaccine to be administered on Japanese public

Previous article

Commuters stranded as two bridges collapse in Niger

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News