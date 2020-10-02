Watch: Olamide Begs For The “Green Light” In Colourful Music Video

Olamide in Green Light video screenshot

In anticipation of his forthcoming album, Olamide has released a new song “Green Light” with an accompany colourful music video.

With “Green Light”, the rapper and singer asks his love interest for a chance to express his love and treat her special “like a queen”. The mid-tempo Afro-rap song is accompanied by a very visually appealing video in colours of bright blue and yellow, which was directed by Clarence Abiodun Peters.







“Green Light” is a follow up to his previous single “Eru” which was equally produced by P.Prime.

The song is track number 2 on his soon to be released album, Carpe Diem. The 12 track album boasts of an impressive lineup of artistes which include the likes of Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay, Phyno, Peruzzi, Bad Boy Timz, and his signee, Fireboy DML.