World News

Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Get Serious in ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

By
0
Views: Visits 0

The writer and director Aaron Sorkin narrates a scene featuring Cohen as the activist Abbie Hoffman.

Violence erupts in San Francisco as Trump supporters and counter-protesters clash

Previous article

Rays Thwart Astros’ Comeback and Reach Their Second World Series

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News